A kilo of beef at 20,000 ariary

The price of beef at butchers is between 18,000 and 20,000 ariary.

Surprise. Beef prices are starting to approach those of pork. In recent days, we have noticed an increase in beef prices after the holidays. Currently, the price has increased from 16,000 ariary to 20,000 ariary among traders. The decrease in oxen among suppliers led to this increase. The slaughterhouses are now in total calm, with a decrease in the number of arrivals compared to usual. Previously, we recorded more than a hundred arrivals of oxen per day. Currently, around sixty animals are being slaughtered, according to Milison, a manager at the Ankadimbahoaka slaughterhouse. Resellers also mark down their merchandise for various reasons.

Butchers in several neighborhoods have increased their prices taking into account the distance of their business from the slaughterhouse and the quality of the meat. “We went from 16,000 ariary to 18,000 ariary per kilo today (editor’s note: yesterday), since we are just one kilometer from the slaughterhouse. So, we do not need to take a lot of profit margins in order to sell our meat well,” explains Nary Randrianandrasana, a butcher located in Andohanimandroseza. According to him, buyers are also very hesitant about rising prices. “On the other hand, it is impossible to sell below slaughterhouse prices,” he continues. However, others passed the threshold of 20,000 ariary per kilo for yesterday. Please note that this price may change every day depending on the quality. The price of a kilo of beef is now 20,000 ariary, whereas it was only 16,000 ariary during the holidays. Jean Faralahy, butcher in Analakely, adds: “Meat is decreasing from suppliers, so we are doing everything we can to get more. »

This price increase should no longer be a surprise, notes the manager of the Ankadindratombo slaughterhouse. “One of the reasons for this increase in the price of meat is that there are few beef suppliers during the holiday season especially as they also join their families during the holidays and do not ship goods,” said this official. The quantity of beef sold on the market depends on the number of oxen slaughtered. Due to the passage of Cyclone Alvaro, roads were cut and this had an impact on the delivery of oxen. “Among the ninety oxen that arrive every day, 70% come from the South. And since last week’s road cut was on the RN7, this had consequences on the quantity of meat, which decreased,” added the manager.

On the other hand, customers are buying less and less meat and sellers must therefore increase their profit margins. “Previously, if you took half of the beef, you sold it without any problem. Now that purchasing power has decreased, we take more than 30 or 40 kg per day and we cannot even be sure of selling everything,” Jean Faralahy further declared.

Miora Raharisolo