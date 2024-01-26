A Klimt painting that disappeared a hundred years ago has been found

#Klimt #painting #disappeared #years

A Gustav Klimt painting that has not been seen by the public since 1925 has been discovered, reports the BBC. At the beginning of the 20th century, the portrait of Miss Lieser was still owned by the wealthy Jewish Lieser family, but by the middle of the century it had disappeared.

According to its current owners, they have had the painting since at least the 1960s, but together with the legal heirs of the Lieser family, they decided to put it up for auction through the im Kinsky auction house.

A lawyer dealing with the work of art told Austrian journalists that so far no evidence has been found that the painting was stolen from the Lieser family before or during World War II.

Portrait of Miss Lieser, a painting by Gustav Klimt more than a hundred years old – Photo: im Kinsky

“A painting of such rarity, artistic significance and value has not been available on the Central European art market for decades”

– the auction house wrote in its statement.

The painting is scheduled to be auctioned on April 24, and until then it will be shown in the UK, Switzerland, Germany and Hong Kong. According to im Kinsky, the portrait could probably be worth more than 54 million dollars, i.e. 20 billion forints. This is not so surprising, since another of the artist’s works, The Lady with a Fan, was estimated at HUF 28 billion, but in June it was sold for HUF 30 billion.

