A Kremlin critic injured in a car accident died

2024 m. sausius 14 d. 14:09

Russian poet and Kremlin critic Lev Rubinstein has died. The 76-year-old dissident died on Sunday, six days after he was hit and seriously injured by a car in Moscow, his daughter Marija Rubinstein said on her Live Journal blog.

L. Rubinstein on January 8. was hit by a car while walking across the street in the capital, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the traffic supervision service of Moscow, the driver of the car, who has already committed several traffic violations, did not slow down at the marked crossing.

in 1947 Born in Moscow, L. Rubinstein was a librarian by education and one of the most famous figures of the Soviet underground literature in the 1970s and 1980s.

L. Rubinstein was considered one of the founders of the Moscow conceptualist movement, which rejected and mocked socialist realism. He created his own genre, combining theater and poetry, with his “poetry of the filing cabinet”: the poet read short sentences on stage, written on the cards of the filing cabinet.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, L. Rubinstein became more and more famous in Russia. His works were published by famous publishing houses and were translated into foreign languages. L. Rubinstein also worked as a journalist.

L. Rubinstein never hid his disapproval of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He participated in opposition demonstrations and criticized oppression and human rights violations. in 2022 In March, he signed an open letter with other Russian writers calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “criminal war”.

