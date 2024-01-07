a large hypermarket is totally disappearing from Romania

#large #hypermarket #totally #disappearing #Romania

One of the biggest transactions on the hypermarket market in Romania has started to take place. The Cora hypermarket was bought by Carrefour and is using every opportunity to inform its customers about the changes that will take place.

On all Cora offers, customers are notified that the store will transform into Carrefour. The entire transaction should be completed by the end of 2024.

Carrefour’s official announcement

In November 2023, Carrefour made an official announcement regarding the takeover of Cora stores.

“Carrefour announces the completion of the transaction with the Louis Delhaize Group and the takeover of all activities of the Cora brand in Romania. In addition to the 10 hypermarkets and 9 convenience stores, Carrefour also becomes the employer of over 2,000 workers who ensured Cora’s activity in Romania.

In the coming period, the newly acquired hypermarkets and convenience stores will enter a gradual rebranding process, which is to be completed at the end of 2024. Carrefour is determined to offer customers the best experience in its hypermarkets and stores, so that hypermarkets will remain open, as much as possible, during the process, and convenience stores will be closed for a short time, to be quickly adapted to the Carrefour Express format. Cora hypermarkets will begin the transformation process at the end of 2023, when the Cora becomes Carrefour campaign will be launched, designed to help consumers and familiarize them with the new benefits.

The current Cora customer experience will gradually evolve towards the Carrefour universe. They will get to know the already established products and suppliers, the local products, the commercial expertise and the quality standards of Carrefour, but they will still enjoy the old efficient practices preserved by the new team of employees. The strategy will be implemented gradually, ensuring the best possible integration of both commercial universes, so that current and future customers can benefit from Carrefour’s promotional campaigns and the retailer’s product selection as soon as possible. The same approach will be applied in the relationship with suppliers and other partners, so that they adhere as soon as possible to all Carrefour procedures and standards”, it was stated, at the time, in a press release.