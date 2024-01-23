A large region will be affected by ice: Quebec will not escape it

#large #region #affected #ice #Quebec #escape

Published on January 22, 2024 at 11:38 p.m.

A huge low pressure zone full of surprises. Forecast.

Huge and complex

The cold gradually recedes in southern Quebec while the jet stream repositions itself to trace a corridor towards the province. The winds at altitude will thus favor the rise of a very large low pressure complex which extends from Texas to the north of the American border. By draining sweetness, this low pressure zone will act up most of the week.

To Quebec

It is from Wednesday that southern Quebec will feel the effects of this low pressure zone. An overflow of snow is anticipated, but only for the extreme south of the province. A few centimeters could accumulate near the US border. Then, from Thursday to Friday, freezing rain could be present. The models are not unanimous regarding the quantities that the southern regions would receive.

Ice everywhere

Drizzle and freezing rain would accumulate across a large area from Oklahoma to Quebec. This immense depression is already causing trouble in the American Midwest. By Friday, conditions could deteriorate in areas where icy conditions accumulate. In Quebec, the mercury could cross the freezing point on Friday. Precipitation would fall as rain.

Another consequence

This low pressure complex is so immense that it risks obscuring the sky for several days. In fact, areas of southern Quebec will be deprived of sunshine until the weekend. Although models do not predict continued precipitation, the weather will be gloomy and gray for the rest of the week.

With the collaboration of Bertin Ossonon, meteorologist.

