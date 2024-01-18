A legendary brand challenges Dacia in Europe

#legendary #brand #challenges #Dacia #Europe

The resurgent Sino-British brand MG is expanding its range by releasing a teaser of its new model on social media. It will be called the MG 3 and will debut on February 26 at the Geneva Motor Show.

In fact, it’s a return as a model of the same name was on the market between 2008 and 2011. The MG 3 will be the most compact and affordable car offered by the brand, competing with the Renault Clio, Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208 What’s more – Dacia Sandero, which is a bit cheaper, can be among the rivals.

The smallest MG will be around 4 meters long, and its design will receive key elements from the rest of the models in the range, such as a large grille with three-dimensional elements and a sloping nose, similar to that of the MG 4. In the video, the rear is seen inspired from the MG 5, while the alloy wheels have an aggressive style and can reach up to 17 inches. It remains to be seen what powertrain the MG 3 will get, as well as what equipment it will offer in order to reach the most attractive price possible.

Unlike some of its competitors, the MG 3 did not get a 100% electric version. Thus, the brand’s cheapest electric-powered model will continue to be the MG 4, whose prices on the Old Continent start at 22,700 euros.

Most likely, the new model will get a gasoline engine (maybe even a “mild hybrid”) to offer performance and low fuel consumption. At the same time, the price will be very attractive, as even with rich equipment it will not exceed 18,000 euros.

