A Lego set costing 100 euros that you will never look at again: Arnold has the solution | Domestic

Want to buy Lego? Of course that is possible. But that’s expensive! For a small set you can easily spend a few hundred to almost 1000 euros. Or you can simply rent them for a fraction of the new price. Enthusiast Arnold de Heer (40) now sends his Lego sets to all postcode areas in the Netherlands. If they are in stock. Because there are often waiting lists.

Ilja Post 22-12-23, 4:00 PM Last update: 22-12-23, 4:26 PM

