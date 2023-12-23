A Lego set costing 100 euros that you will never look at again: Arnold has the solution | Domestic

#Lego #set #costing #euros #Arnold #solution #Domestic

Want to buy Lego? Of course that is possible. But that’s expensive! For a small set you can easily spend a few hundred to almost 1000 euros. Or you can simply rent them for a fraction of the new price. Enthusiast Arnold de Heer (40) now sends his Lego sets to all postcode areas in the Netherlands. If they are in stock. Because there are often waiting lists.

Ilja Post 22-12-23, 4:00 PM Last update: 22-12-23, 4:26 PM

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  "It is a budget built on lies, with a hole of at least 40 billion lei. You are an irresponsible government”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Cell phone in bed: know the dangers
Cell phone in bed: know the dangers
Posted on
With that much wealth, you are in the rich half of Switzerland
With that much wealth, you are in the rich half of Switzerland
Posted on
10 holiday makeup tips: a beauty expert advises how to do it yourself at home
10 holiday makeup tips: a beauty expert advises how to do it yourself at home
Posted on
Tesla Model Y abandoned after towing a semi-trailer
Tesla Model Y abandoned after towing a semi-trailer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News