A letter from the Prague mass murderer was found in which he confesses to the previous double murder

2023. december 27. – 22:09

The Prague police announced on Wednesday that they found a letter in the home of the perpetrator of the Prague University massacre, in which he reveals that he also committed the previous double murder in the Klanovice forest. The ballistics examination has already proven that the two people killed a week ago in the forest east of Prague were shot with the same weapon that was found in the house of the Prague university shooter. The two victims were a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter.

The police found the letter in Hostoun, west of Prague, in which the perpetrator of the Prague massacre reports on the double murder committed on December 15. The contents of the letter have not been made public, as the case is still under investigation.

“I can confirm: we found a letter in Hostoun in which the perpetrator describes that he is responsible for the murderous attack in the Klanovice forest,” said police spokesman Jan Danek, adding that the police plan to interview additional witnesses in the case.

The head of the Prague police station already spoke last week that, according to all indications, the two series of murders were committed by the same person. An investigator from the Life Protection Department of the Prague Police previously said that the perpetrator did not have a specific motive to commit what he did.

Fourteen people, including the shooter, died in the attack on the liberal arts faculty of Károly University in downtown Prague. One victim died of his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

