A Lithuanian from the frontline in Ukraine spoke bluntly: the mood is very sad, he warns of what lies ahead

#Lithuanian #frontline #Ukraine #spoke #bluntly #mood #sad #warns #lies #ahead

Life in the trenches

M. Kiseliauskas said on the air of Radio News that he is very close to the combat positions in Ukraine. It was 17 degrees cold in the bunker inside which the News Radio interviewer was at the time of the interview.

“It changes in shifts, but people are here constantly, they stay every week, every month. People’s lives are complicated. If people still have such a thing as a household. Because not leaving here and not seeing anyone, constantly performing one or another task, it is difficult for everyone,” said M. Kiseliauskas.

Shootings happen quite often, the interviewer said, every 15-30 minutes.

“We probably won’t avoid hearing artillery fire during this recording,” he said. The interviewer of the news radio show “Dienos kastos” said that you just get used to it.

“We also get used to these sounds. It is possible to not hear while dozing, unless it falls somewhere nearby. Then you wake up to dust, dirt, snow coming. We have snow”, he says.

Saddened by stagnant Western support

M. Kiseliauskas said that some destroyed cities, such as Avdijivka, are abandoned by the Ukrainians and allow Russian forces to move freely there. However, leaving the city, where there is practically nothing left to produce, is also not allowed.

“They only go to another world. Equipment is being destroyed there, people are being destroyed,” says the interviewer.

When asked about the mood in the trenches, the interviewer did not hide that they are also sad.

“It’s really sad. They are sad because the strong aid from the West has stopped. Although it is coming (support, aut. p.), it is still not the necessary quantities, which is needed now. The supply of F-16 fighters, which were promised by the end of last year, has stopped.

The West is late, so we can only be happy for our compatriots, we are still leading in terms of aid and support to Ukraine,” he said.

M. Kiseliauskas emphasized that the spirit of the defenders of Ukraine, despite the difficulties and the almost two-year-long large-scale invasion, has not changed.

“It’s getting even stronger, they’re definitely not going to give up on anyone.” They certainly won’t give up an inch of their land. They say that if the president signs a cease-fire agreement, he is not their president,” said the interviewer of the News radio program.

He said that a lot of things in Ukraine are determined by the position of the West, the support they provide, and the upcoming European Parliament (EP) elections and the US presidential elections will also determine a lot.

“That will probably have the biggest impact on whether or not this conflict escalates.” The West can finish it very quickly, but you have to want to finish it,” M. Kiseliauskas, who is in Ukraine, said on the air of Radio News.

Named fear

When asked what causes such fear in the West, the interviewer considered that the fear is due to the unknown and the fate of Russia.

“It is, after all, a nuclear state. They are very afraid of that nuclear weapon. But if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has started to change his tone, it means that everyone is starting to understand that there is no friendship here. Everyone’s goal must be the same – to win the war and bring at least some peace to the world,” said a Lithuanian living in Ukraine on the air of Radio News.

He said that the defenders of Ukraine believe that it is possible to expel the Russian forces from the territory of Ukraine.

“The Russians managed to learn how to fight this war. If they didn’t pay in the beginning, now they really do. He improves his weapons sometimes. I don’t understand sometimes the Western world when they don’t analyze how much the Russians are improving. We also need to improve, Lithuania, as a country, also, because we have such a neighbor. We have to learn and we have to think a little bigger than politicians usually think. We have to prepare.

Finland and Sweden are already preparing for war with Russia, they have already informed their population that they are starting to prepare for war. And the Western world is still thinking, the capacity of weapons production is slow and lagging behind. The Russians are no longer lagging behind, they produce everything, they modernize,” M. Kiseliauskas said on the News Radio program “Dienos kistos”.