A little interest in Levski’s star

The winger Welton will stay in Levski in the next half-season as well. At least such are the attitudes of “Gerena”. The management of the club has set a serious price for him, which refuses potential buyers.

A few days ago, the information appeared in Belgium that two local teams were shocked by the amount demanded by the Blues to part with the winger’s rights. “Voetbal Nieuws” reported that these are the elite Standard Liège and the second division Liers. They have been informed that the Brazilian costs €4m.

Standard’s offer was for 800,000 euros, Tema Sport learned. The Belgians did not want to withdraw a single euro more. And for now, apparently, there are no people willing to come close to the amount that would satisfy Levski.

Welton was also linked to teams from South Korea and Japan, but that was it. The information that he was wanted by Goztepe, where Stanimir Stoilov is the coach, was also pure speculation. It was Murray who took it to “Georgi Asparukhov” at the beginning of 2022.

The 26-year-old Carioca is undoubtedly Levski’s sharpest player and has a great dribbling ability. However, he has a lot to improve on in front of goal. The winger has 6 goals to his account this autumn, which were realized in 23 matches in all competitions. He also made 4 assists.

So far, there is no movement around a possible other outgoing transfer for the Blues. That of Jose Cordoba. The Panamanian international is in the sights of many foreign clubs, but at the moment there is no current offer for his rights. The issue with Jeremy Petris and Andrian Kraev, whose contracts expire at the end of the campaign, also remains pending. For the former, there are inquiries from French teams, and the midfielder is wanted by the Turkish elite Rizespor, where another of our national team plays – Martin Minchev.