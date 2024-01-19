a lot of transgressive behavior in the music sector

#lot #transgressive #behavior #music #sector

ANPStudio van The Voice of Holland

Transgressive behavior is a major problem in the music industry. Research among almost a thousand music professionals shows that more than half have had to deal with it in the past five years.

One in five of all respondents involved physical sexual misconduct. The other victims faced physical aggression, discrimination and intimidation, among other things.

These kinds of things affect your career. Rita Zipora, oud-singer-songwriter

The research was commissioned by Taskforce GO!, a working group that was established after revelations about abuses behind the scenes in a television program. The Voice of Holland. “We are very shocked by the results,” says Annabel Heijen, chairman of Taskforce GO! “We knew that The Voice was not an incident, but the figures are really very intense. Not only for the people who have to deal with transgressive behavior, but for the entire music sector: people sometimes leave because of insecurity.”

The research shows that women, people with a migration background and people between 25 and 34 years old are the most vulnerable to transgressive behavior. Less than 10 percent of incidents are reported.

More than half of respondents think that addressing colleagues could have a bad effect on their career. “Many self-employed people work in the sector, their financial insecurity makes them more vulnerable,” says Heijen. “They don’t dare to speak out for fear of missing a job. Or they say they don’t want to spoil the atmosphere by saying that someone is doing something they don’t like.”

Singer Simone van Vugt and former singer-songwriter Rita Zipora talk about their experiences:

‘The presenter announces me, walks back and kisses me full on the mouth’

Tomorrow the national campaign ‘I set the tone’ starts, aimed at the music sector. Various ambassadors will speak out in favor of a safe and inclusive music sector during the Eurosonic Noorderslag music festival in Groningen, where the task force was launched a year ago.

One of them is Latin musician Maurino Alarcón Seguel, who himself faced discrimination. “You are treated based on your color. And you can’t do anything about that, this is who you are. I often don’t seek confrontation because you are afraid that people will say ‘see, he seeks confrontation, he is exactly what I say it is’. But I’m done with that.”

From the investigation:

Half of the respondents have experienced intimidating or emotionally inappropriate behavior during their work.

One in three has experienced verbal/online sexual misconduct.

One in five has been a victim of physical sexual misconduct.

One in ten has experienced physical aggression at work.

22 percent of respondents indicate that they have consciously or unconsciously crossed someone else’s boundaries.

According to Heijen, the informal working atmosphere and the (sometimes invisible) power relations in the music sector are a breeding ground for transgressive behavior. “The behavior most often takes place in an informal setting, such as at a party after a performance.”

Some respondents say they were frozen or accepted the behavior out of fear, surprise or powerlessness. They only realized later what had happened. Of the people who have experienced inappropriate behavior, 11 percent have resigned and 4 percent have been fired.

More than 40 percent of respondents with concrete experiences indicate that no one other than the perpetrator or themselves was present. “Sometimes people witness the incident, but they do not always intervene,” the researchers write. While the role of bystanders is of great importance for victims of inappropriate behavior, says Heijen. “They can address the perpetrator both directly and indirectly, support the victim and contribute to the standard that transgressive behavior has no place in the music sector.”

Mores Online is available for reporting unwanted behavior in the Dutch cultural and creative sector. Organizations, bystanders and victims can go there for advice. “I think it’s important to speak out,” says musician Alarcón Seguel. “And if you can’t, or if you don’t dare, try to report it.”

But nothing is done with 48 percent of the reports, the study shows. “We want to investigate this further because it is very demotivating if something happens to you,” says Heijen.