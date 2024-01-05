A. Lukashenko signed the law created by himself

#Lukashenko #signed #law #created

The law theoretically applies to all former presidents and their family members, but in reality it applies only to 69-year-old A.Lukashenka, who ruled Belarus with an iron hand for almost 30 years.

It seems that the new measure is aimed at further strengthening A.Lukashenko’s power and eliminating possible rivals during the country’s next presidential elections, which should take place in 2025.

The law also significantly tightens the requirements for presidential candidates and prevents the election of opposition leaders who have fled to neighboring countries in recent years. Only Belarusian citizens who have lived in the country for at least 20 years and have never had a residence permit in another country can apply.

Belarus was rocked by mass protests during the controversial re-election of A.Lukashenko in 2020. August. for a sixth term, which the opposition and the West condemned as unfair. At that time, Belarusian authorities detained more than 35,000 people. people, many of whom were tortured in detention or left the country.

A.Lukashenka was also accused of contributing to the illegal transfer of children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian cities to Belarus.

According to the text of the new law, if A.Lukashenka were to leave power, he “could not be held accountable for actions taken in the exercise of the powers of the president.”

The law also states that the president and members of his family will be provided with state protection, medical care, life and health insurance for life. The outgoing president will also become a permanent, lifelong member of the upper house of parliament.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Cichanouskaja, who in 2020 fled to Lithuania, said that the new law is A. Lukashenko’s response to “the fear of the inevitable future”, implying that A. Lukashenko must be worried about what will happen to him when he leaves power.

“A.Lukashenka, who destroyed the destinies of thousands of Belarusians, will be punished according to international law, and no immunity will protect him from that, it’s only a matter of time,” said S.Cichanouskaja.

The country’s political opposition wants an investigation into the disappearance of opposition politicians and the removal of Ukrainian children from Ukraine.

“We will ensure that the dictator is brought to justice,” Cichanouskaya said, noting that Belarus still has around 1,500 political prisoners behind bars, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Alesi Beliacki.

