A. Lukashenko: The shipment of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus has been completed

This initiative has caused great concern in neighboring Poland and other countries in the region.

Lukashenko told a meeting of the Moscow-led economic bloc in St Petersburg that the shipments had finished in October, but did not provide details on how many weapons were sent or where they were deployed.

Tactical nuclear weapons for battlefield use have a short range and low yield compared to the much more powerful nuclear warheads mounted on long-range missiles. Russia has stated that it will continue to control the weapons delivered to Belarus.

A. Lukashenka has said that keeping Russian nuclear weapons in his country is intended to deter aggression from Poland, which offers military, humanitarian and political support to neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion. Warsaw also participates in international sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

In the first days of the war, Russian forces invaded Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, but it is not known that Belarusian forces themselves were involved in the war.

