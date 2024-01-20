A. Lukashenko wants power: he mentions the neighbors who have lowered their wings and the received Iskander systems

#Lukashenko #power #mentions #neighbors #lowered #wings #received #Iskander #systems

“We got complexes like Iskander from the Russians, for their money – it’s true, we pay them according to other accounts. Especially dangerous weapons … I signed an order on how to use these weapons. It can be used only after receiving the president’s consent,” said A.Lukashenka.

According to him, “we should thank the Russians” because they “helped a lot last year”.

“I’m not even talking about nuclear weapons, which put everyone in their place….. As soon as nuclear weapons appeared in Belarus, everyone lowered their wings. And our neighbors, our stunned neighbors, and others,” added the dictator.

“Although God forbade not only me, but also the new generation of politicians to think about using these nuclear weapons. This is a terrible weapon,” concluded A.Lukashenka.

VIDEO: A.Lukashenka: V.Putin transferred Iskander missile systems to Belarus

15min reminds that Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Chrenin said on Tuesday that the country will present a new military doctrine, which foresees the use of nuclear weapons for the first time.

May 25 The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. A month later, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that some of Russia’s nuclear weapons are already in Belarus.

At the end of June, A.Lukashenka ordered to prepare an “algorithm” for the use of nuclear weapons deployed by Russia.

