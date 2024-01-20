A. Lukashenko wants power: he mentions the neighbors who have lowered their wings and the received Iskander systems

#Lukashenko #power #mentions #neighbors #lowered #wings #received #Iskander #systems

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“We got complexes like Iskander from the Russians, for their money – it’s true, we pay them according to other accounts. Especially dangerous weapons … I signed an order on how to use these weapons. It can be used only after receiving the president’s consent,” said A.Lukashenka.

According to him, “we should thank the Russians” because they “helped a lot last year”.

“I’m not even talking about nuclear weapons, which put everyone in their place….. As soon as nuclear weapons appeared in Belarus, everyone lowered their wings. And our neighbors, our stunned neighbors, and others,” added the dictator.

“Although God forbade not only me, but also the new generation of politicians to think about using these nuclear weapons. This is a terrible weapon,” concluded A.Lukashenka.

VIDEO: A.Lukashenka: V.Putin transferred Iskander missile systems to Belarus

15min reminds that Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Chrenin said on Tuesday that the country will present a new military doctrine, which foresees the use of nuclear weapons for the first time.

May 25 The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. A month later, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that some of Russia’s nuclear weapons are already in Belarus.

At the end of June, A.Lukashenka ordered to prepare an “algorithm” for the use of nuclear weapons deployed by Russia.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Also Read:  List of 13 Poorest Countries in Asia According to World Population Review 2024, Is Indonesia Included?

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – Zelenskyi’s chief adviser made a shocking statement about the war
Index – Abroad – Zelenskyi’s chief adviser made a shocking statement about the war
Posted on
Only one person in Poland has this name. No one has named a child that for 50 years – WP News
Only one person in Poland has this name. No one has named a child that for 50 years – WP News
Posted on
Soon it will also be possible to make phone calls on Twitter/X
Soon it will also be possible to make phone calls on Twitter/X
Posted on
which are the 33 departments placed on yellow alert this Saturday?
which are the 33 departments placed on yellow alert this Saturday?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News