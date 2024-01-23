A macro study once again calls into question digital rectal examination for the detection of prostate cancer

#macro #study #calls #question #digital #rectal #examination #detection #prostate #cancer

A macro study, which involves the analysis of tests carried out on more than 85,000 patients, has once again called into question the use of digital rectal examination for the detection of prostate cancer. Urologists around the world continue to perform an examination that science insists on considering useless time and time again. The latest work that has reached this conclusion has just been published in the official journal of the European Association of Urology, ‘European Urology Oncology’, and its conclusions are categorical. Digital examination of the prostate does not provide any benefit either as an isolated examination or as a complement to others. But specialists consider that they have compelling arguments to value it. “It is better to put your finger than to put your foot in it,” defends the general secretary of the Spanish Association of Urology, Venancio Chantada Abal.

The prostate is the male gland responsible for secreting the fluids that make up semen and cancer is one of the two major diseases that it can suffer from, especially after the age of 60. Curiously, the two main tests for early detection have been in question for more than a decade, which has forced specialists to refine their use by establishing very precise medical criteria. If prostate cancer is not searched for through a protein called PSA or rectal examinations are performed, what tools do urologists have left to detect in time or verify the health status of a man? Actually, there are some. There is the possibility of performing an ultrasound, but according to what they say, its results, in isolation, would be insufficient to make a reasonable clinical determination.

The latest work that has questioned the value of digital rectal examination is actually a meta-analysis that has combined data from eight large international studies in which 85,738 patients participated. The study, signed by the Comprehensive Cancer Center of Vienna, linked to the University of the central European city, suggests that searching with the middle and index fingers for prostate anomalies is not more effective than the PSA test, neither alone nor in combination with it. .

The authors of the report conclude, for this reason, that digital rectal examination “may not be as effective as expected in the routine detection of prostate cancer, especially in the absence of specific symptoms or signs.” The head of the Department of Urology at MedUni Vienna, leader of the study, stated bluntly that “the validity of this examination is not particularly impressive, suggesting that it may not be necessary to perform it routinely as part of screening in the absence of symptoms or signs.” clinicians.

The main symptoms of prostate cancer are, among others, difficulty urinating, sometimes with pain, even burning; a weak urine flow; frequent urination, especially at night; and the feeling that one’s bladder remains full no matter how many times one goes to the bathroom. The dilemma that urologists face is that prostate cancer, very common but rarely fatal, is very complex to diagnose and the tests used to detect it are not fully effective.

The main one is the detection in the blood of that protein PSA (prostate-specific antigen), which is altered and reproduces more easily when a tumor disease appears. But this indicator presents two complications. The first is that its greater presence in the bloodstream may also be due to a benign prostate disease (prostatitis), an enlargement typical of age that has another specific treatment. Manipulation of the prostate also favors greater proliferation of PSA proteins. To make matters worse, the test offers a high proportion of false positives, which requires several punctures in the patient’s prostate with the consequent risk of promoting urinary and fecal incontinence and sexual impotence.

The deficiencies of this analysis are attempted to be made up with two other tests. Performing an ultrasound helps, but the images obtained with it are not specific for cancer either. The third is the rectal examination, which is also used to search for benign disease, but placed again and again under the shadow of suspicion. “From the age of 60, and especially from the age of 65, the rectal examination should be part of the routine tests of urologists,” defends Chantada Abal. «I would not denigrate it nor defend that it applies to everyone, but there is a small group of patients with very aggressive cancers who do not produce PSA. Only the hands of an experienced urologist can detect it in time and initiate treatment, if it is considered necessary. details the expert. “It still serves to save lives,” he emphasizes.

One of the criticisms that is frequently leveled against this practice is that the specialist’s fingers do not allow the entire prostate to be palpated. There will always be some area that escapes your control, where the tumor you are looking for can nest. «Only by palpating can we check its size and consistency. Exploring the gland and finding nothing can be very reassuring for the patient, who, by the way and logically, is always asked if he wants to undergo a rectal examination. The decision is yours,” emphasizes the expert from the Spanish Association of Urology.