A major economic breakthrough before April.. Mustafa Bakri explains the details

Books – Hassan Morsi:

Journalist Mustafa Bakri commented on the rise in prices of some goods and services over the past few days.

He continued during the “Facts and Secrets” program on Sada El Balad channel, “I see people who were hidden and are no longer hidden. There are tired people, and at the same time no one can deny that the country is going through challenges, including the global situation that occurred after the Corona crisis, and the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

The presenter of “Facts and Secrets” added, “Our problem is that 75% of the Egyptian state’s needs come through imports, and thus international inflation is reflected in our internal conditions.”

He continued: “There are proposals that do not affect national security, amounting to 101 billion dollars, and we will not reach next April in this financial state, stressing that there will be a breakthrough before next April, and this year we will witness the exit of large sovereign entities from large sectors, leaving the opportunity to the private sector.” .

He continued: According to the information, there are ready-made proposals that will solve the dollar problem, including major investment projects. There is a trend from many international financial institutions to support Egypt as a cornerstone.

