A major operation to remove garbage

Waste has been piling up in this place for several weeks

It’s a reality. In several neighborhoods of the capital, garbage piles up in several garbage bins. There are even some that overflow, putting certain neighborhoods in an unbreathable atmosphere. This reality is seen at the Andravoahangy market, on the Andraisoro side, in Ankadifotsy and many others. Half of the waste in these places is also found near the roadway since the trash cans are clogged.

The Urban Commune of Antananarivo as well as the Analamanga region share the initiative and the urgency to clean up the city, especially during this holiday season. An operation is therefore launched. “A strike operation of unlimited duration has been applied for two days to help the Urban Commune of Antananarivo to remove daily garbage from households in the capital,” reports the Acting Governor of the Analamanga region, Marie Jackie Andriatsimihetry Ramesy, during a meeting with journalists. This cleaning is necessary because this waste is increasing day by day.

Currently, the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo is raising awareness about waste collection hours because outside these hours, the CUA collects waste from the Andralanitra landfill. The hours authorized for this collection are always from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who deviate from this decision risk being fined.

Emergency

The CUA, as the primary responsible for the collection and transport of waste, and the households using the bins, must collaborate because it is the accumulation of this waste which pollutes the city. This is also one of the reasons for this operation.

“We will provide the CUA with a surplus of machines and trucks for transporting this garbage,” continues the Acting Governor.

Apart from polluting neighborhoods, the foul odors from waste seriously affect residents living around these garbage bins. To only talk about respiratory problems in children and sensitive people. “The foul odors of this waste have been dispersing for three weeks already. My crisis has worsened since then and I had to wear a mask to protect myself,” reports Mahandry Rakotoarisoa, a resident of Ankadifotsy, living in a house located 50 meters from the garbage bin. An emergency is required in this case. The problem could further become widespread as the festival approaches and also during this rainy season. A period during which fruits are in abundance with garbage multiplying.

Miora Raharisolo