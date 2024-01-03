A male talent illuminates the art of makeup

Kiady Rakotondramanana stands out as a professional makeup artist since 2019

At only 23 years old, the young man, Kiady Fandresena Rakotondramanana, focuses on the world of beauty and makeup, taking his first steps into professionalism in 2019. This young self-taught makeup artist shares his exciting journey, highlighting his determination to transform his passion into a thriving career.

“I discovered the world of makeup in 2018, by learning it on my own. I realized that makeup was my true passion and talent. It was this passion that motivated me to become a professional makeup artist. At first, I just experimented with using authentic tools and products, but over time I perfected my techniques,” says Kiady Rakotondramanana. Since then, Kiady has become a recognized professional makeup artist, working with the likes of Antso Bommartin, an influencer, as well as the hosts of the show

“Menamasoandro” on I-BC TV, artist Niu Raza, artist Meizah, Rotsy Koloina Andriamanantsoa du Novegasy, influencer Fy and many others. Currently, Kiady Rakotondramanana specializes in the creation of artistic designs on the face thanks to her expertise in makeup.

“My memorable experience was during the filming of the music video ‘Arendrina Taratasy’ with Niu Raza. My area of ​​expertise is makeup artistry, where I express my creativity using brands such as Maybelline, Revolution, Sheglam and The Ordinary. Usually, I import my tools from abroad, but sometimes I order them online, especially via Facebook,” he explains. Kiady also attributes part of his success to his management studies at the University of Antananarivo, saying it greatly helped him better understand and develop his passion.

For him, the world of makeup is not only a passion, but also a rewarding source of income. Her experience clearly illustrates that the world of makeup is not limited to women; a man like him can just as easily pursue a thriving career as a professional makeup artist.

Nicole Rafalimananjara