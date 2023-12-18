A man beheads his mother

Horrible. The gendarmerie arrested a young madman on Saturday in Ambohibola-Safitahana, in the commune of Ambohibary, in the district of Moramanga.

The captive had just committed a heinous murder. He decapitated his mother with a cutter, according to various testimonies supported by the gendarmerie in charge of the investigation. The alleged culprit suffers from psychiatric disorders, explained his family and the neighborhood who see him every day.

He often has a seizure. This time again, he would have been under the influence of his illness when he brutally ended the life of his own mother, in their home. The parents have four children and have already lost their father. The madman is the last to stick to the explanations received from the police.

The police and the doctor were informed of the heartbreaking event. They found that the deceased’s head had almost been torn off. The murder weapon was seized as evidence. The perpetrator was taken into police custody. A psychiatric examination could be required by the investigation before his transfer to the prosecution.

