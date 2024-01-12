A man dug a 40m hole under his kitchen floor because he dreamed he would find gold. He tripped, fell into it and died

#man #dug #40m #hole #kitchen #floor #dreamed #find #gold #tripped #fell #died

A man died after falling into a 40 meter deep hole he dug under his kitchen floor PHOTO: Corpo de Bombeiros

A man has died after falling into a 40ft deep hole he dug under his kitchen floor after dreaming he would find gold.

João Pimenta, 71, from Minas Gerais, Brazil, reportedly tripped and fell into the giant crater a week ago, with no chance of survival, according to O Globo.

Neighbors told local media that Pimenta had had a “prophetic dream” and had become obsessed with the idea that gold was buried under his kitchen floor. Therefore, he started digging more than a year ago and would have continued to do so if he had not died.

Arnaldo da Silva, one of the neighbors, said that he tried numerous times to convince Pimenta to stop digging, because it was dangerous, but he was stubborn to see his plan. Da Silva said that the last time he saw his neighbor he told him that he had reached a piece of rock and that he wanted to get some dynamite to break it so he could continue his excavation.

Da Silva also told local media that Pimenta also paid people to help him dig the hole, increasing the amount as the hole got deeper. Most recently he had paid two people $500.

Several crews intervened to recover the man’s body.

