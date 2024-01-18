A man from Bistrita-Năsăud found 4,600 lei forgotten in an ATM. He did not hesitate for a moment and decided what to do next with the money

A man from Bistriţa-Năsăud County thought he was lucky when he found 4,600 lei in an ATM.

He didn’t think for a moment whether it was good to keep them or not and opted to appropriate the money. After two months, the man was identified, and now a criminal case has been filed.

He rejoiced at the benefit of another

The amount had been forgotten by the administrator of a company, who had withdrawn the amount from the company’s account. When he realized that he didn’t pick up his money, the man returned, but, obviously, he didn’t find any more leu.

“On November 22, 2023, a 46-year-old man from Negreşti-Oaş (Satu Mare) made a withdrawal of 4,600 lei from the account of the company he manages and failed to withdraw the money. The transaction was carried out at an ATM in the city of Beclean, and the 46-year-old man reportedly returned to the ATM in a short time, but did not find the amount of money withdrawn. Following the investigations, the police found out that the 33-year-old man had appropriated the money”, say the police.

Although the amount was recovered in full, the 33-year-old man risks a punishment between one month and 3 months.

