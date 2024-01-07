A man from Craiova, caught while speeding at 220 km/h on Expressway 12

A driver from Craiova was caught by the police driving over 200 km/h on Expressway 12 (Craiova-Pitesti). On this road segment, the legal speed limit is 120 km/h.

Police officers of the Olt Road Service, while carrying out, on January 5, specific activities, detected in traffic, on Expressway 12 (DEx12), a car traveling at a speed of 220 km/h. On that road sector, the maximum permitted speed limit is 120 km/h, according to IPJ Olt.

The car was stopped. A young man, 26 years old, from the municipality of Craiova, Dolj county, was identified as the driver.

The young man was penalized for contravention, with a fine of 1,485 lei. As a complementary measure, the police kept his driver’s license, in order to suspend the exercise of the right to drive vehicles on public roads, for a period of 120 days. He was issued a replacement proof, without the right to travel.

