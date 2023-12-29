A man hid in the undercarriage of a plane bound for Paris and was hospitalized with severe hypothermia

#man #hid #undercarriage #plane #bound #Paris #hospitalized #severe #hypothermia

2023. december 29. – 12:41

The man who hid in the undercarriage of a commercial plane from Algeria to Paris was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. There, where the temperature drops to -50 degrees Celsius at an altitude of tens of thousands of meters, writes the Guardian. French authorities said the unidentified man had no ID and was found in a severe hypothermic state.

The 20-year-old man was found when technical checks were carried out on the Air Algerie plane, which took off from Oran in Algeria and landed at Orly airport in Paris on Friday morning.

Commercial airplanes fly at 30,000 to 40,000 feet (about 9 to 12 kilometers), where temperatures drop to -50 degrees Celsius and the lack of oxygen makes it unlikely that anyone outside of the plane will survive the trip.

Despite this, several people have already tried to “travel” by hiding in the undercarriage of the machines. According to data from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), 132 people attempted this between 1947 and 2021. In April of this year, for example, the body of a man was found at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, who was “traveling” in the undercarriage of a plane from Nigeria to Toronto.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners