A man injured by gunshot in Saint-Lambert

A man in his twenties was seriously injured by gunfire Thursday evening in Saint-Lambert on the South Shore of Montreal.

According to initial information provided by the Longueuil Agglomeration Police Department, the victim was hit by at least one projectile around 7:30 p.m. on Mercier Street, near Mercille Avenue.

The man suffered “serious injuries to the upper body,” said a SPAL spokesperson, François Boucher. His condition was considered critical in the middle of the evening.

The police have launched an investigation to try to understand the circumstances surrounding this attempted murder. No suspects were immediately arrested.

Witnesses were to be met by investigators, while anyone with information is encouraged to report it to the police service.