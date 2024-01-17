A man kidnapped in Schaerbeek: two individuals arrested, what we know

#man #kidnapped #Schaerbeek #individuals #arrested

Two men suspected of having kidnapped an individual in Schaerbeek were arrested on Monday in Ronse, in East Flanders, the Brussels prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, confirming information from Het Nieuwsblad and the VRT. The two suspects were released after questioning by the investigating judge, the prosecution said.

“On January 15, 2024 around 1:20 p.m., the Brussels-North police zone received a call indicating that an adult man had been kidnapped in Schaerbeek in the Terdelt district,” explained the prosecution. “It was the victim’s family who informed the police, specifying that the kidnapping was part of a dispute.”

Police were able to locate the suspects and the victim through a telephone investigation. They were heading towards Ronse, in East Flanders.

“Thanks to collaboration between the Brussels-North police zone and the Ronse police zone, two suspects were arrested around 3:50 p.m.,” continued the prosecution. “They were arrested and taken to a police station in the Brussels-North zone in Evere for questioning. The victim was also taken to the police station for questioning. In addition, the car used during the kidnapping was towed judicially.”

The two suspects were placed at the disposal of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, which requested an investigating judge to lead the investigation. “After questioning by the judge, they were released, while the investigation continues,” said the prosecution.