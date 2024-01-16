A man started to CRY after finding an abandoned dog with a note attached to its collar

#man #started #CRY #finding #abandoned #dog #note #attached #collar

A Malaysian man found an abandoned dog with a note attached to its collar and burst into tears when he read the message. The images, which reached the Internet, became viral.

While on a busy road in Jalan Canning Estate in Ipoh (Malaysia), a man named Lionel Keith Vytialingama, while driving a car, noticed a lone, abandoned dog looking around scared.

He felt sorry for him, so he stopped and put him in his car, at which point he noticed that there was a note on the four-legged friend’s collar. Curious, the man took the piece of paper and read it, and the message made him immediately burst into tears.

“Harness! Hi! My name is Siggy and I am the most loving and attentive dog you have ever seen. My master is sorry he had to leave me here, but he just can’t take care of me anymore. I’m really sorry about that, and I’m sure he is too. please take me home Please let me be part of your family. please love me I am five years old, I have not been castrated. I’m very nice. I’ve never bitten anyone! I am a good guard dog and stand outside the door all day, barking at anyone who comes too close to your door. And I’m going to bark until you tell me to shut up or until I find out it’s someone I know. I can even do some tricks! I hope you accept me. With love and some barks, Siggy”was written on the note found by the man on the dog’s collar, according to mirror.co.uk.

Excited, he could hardly control his tears, of emotion, and the dog remained in the family of the one who found him and leads a happy life today. The story went viral and quickly went around the world.

PHOTO – Facebook