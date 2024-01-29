A man stole a safe full of money from a restaurant in the Capital / Caught at the airport while trying to leave the country

#man #stole #safe #full #money #restaurant #Capital #Caught #airport #leave #country

The Capital Police announced on Monday the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a safe with money from a restaurant in a mall in Bucharest where he had worked until a month ago. The suspect was caught at Otopeni airport when he was about to leave for Sri Lanka.

Police car Photo: Adrian Ilincescu/ HotNews.ro

According to the Capital Police, on Saturday the police officers of the Criminal Investigation Service detained a 35-year-old man accused of aggravated theft, with a loss of approximately 19,600 lei.

According to the cited source, Section 22 was notified via 112 by the manager of a company that, between January 19-20, between 10:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., a safe containing over 19,600 of lei (almost 4,000 euros).

The police established that the author is a 35-year-old man, a foreign citizen, who was caught at the airport and taken to interrogations. Later, he was detained, then remanded in custody for 30 days.

Judicial sources told HotNews.ro that the theft took place in the Mesopotamia restaurant in the Plaza mall, and the perpetrator was a former employee who had been fired a month ago. He was spotted at Otopeni airport when he was about to leave for Sri Lanka.