A man was found in a life-threatening condition in the undercarriage of a plane in Paris

He traveled this way from Algeria to Paris.

A man was found cold in the undercarriage of a commercial plane at Orly Airport in Paris, the Guardian reports.

The man, who is in his twenties, was discovered during technical checks after the flight from the Algerian city of Oran arrived in the French capital.

The man’s identity is not yet known, as he had no documents with him. He was taken to hospital, his condition is serious.

It can be -50 degrees Celsius in the undercarriage of airplanes during flight and there is hardly any oxygen, so the man’s chances of survival were minimal.

Between 1947 and 2021, there have been 132 known cases of people traveling illegally on airplanes worldwide. 77 percent of them died.