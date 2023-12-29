A man was found in a life-threatening condition in the undercarriage of a plane in Paris

#man #lifethreatening #condition #undercarriage #plane #Paris

He traveled this way from Algeria to Paris.

A man was found cold in the undercarriage of a commercial plane at Orly Airport in Paris, the Guardian reports.

The man, who is in his twenties, was discovered during technical checks after the flight from the Algerian city of Oran arrived in the French capital.

The man’s identity is not yet known, as he had no documents with him. He was taken to hospital, his condition is serious.

It can be -50 degrees Celsius in the undercarriage of airplanes during flight and there is hardly any oxygen, so the man’s chances of survival were minimal.

Between 1947 and 2021, there have been 132 known cases of people traveling illegally on airplanes worldwide. 77 percent of them died.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - The Israeli soldiers liquidated dozens of Hamas terrorists with a clever ruse

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
NATURAL DISASTERS – What about accommodation sites for disaster victims?
Posted on
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Can we cure genetic diseases with gene editing?
Posted on
Two chief prosecutors who made the Prosecutor General furious… What did you do?
Two chief prosecutors who made the Prosecutor General furious… What did you do?
Posted on
‘Unidentified object’ flies into Polish airspace as Russia attacks Ukraine
‘Unidentified object’ flies into Polish airspace as Russia attacks Ukraine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News