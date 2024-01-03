A man who bought from Estonia but received the goods from Russia burst out: “Pigu.lt” forced me to pay Putin” | Business

#man #bought #Estonia #received #goods #Russia #burst #Pigu.lt #forced #pay #Putin #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Thousands of different sellers working in the markets of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland trade on the “Pigu.lt” platform, which is called an online shopping center.

Tad 15min a reader from “Pigu.lt” ordered a product that was sold to him by the Estonian company “Kidszone, OÜ”. However, after receiving the ordered item, the man saw that the item did not come from Estonia at all – the package indicated another country of origin: Russia.

The man wondered why the product’s country of origin was not indicated on the “Pigu.lt” website. He was also surprised by the fact that an instruction in Russian was attached to the sent product.

“The Estonian company is simply supporting Russian industry and Putin’s government by buying and sending goods produced in Russia from Estonia. It turns out that when I buy a product made in Russia, I pay the dictator Putin money, which he uses in the war against Ukraine. It also turns out that “Pigu.lt” finances the Russian army by selling goods made in Russia. I think it is very unethical (unless “Pigu.lt” supports Russia) and it is indecent to sell goods made in Russia and thus support the Russian army”, Algis expressed his position.

The man noticed that “Pigu.lt” is not only “Kidszone, OÜ”, but also more sellers without moral standards, supplying the goods of the aggressor country and financing the Russian army and its industry. One such case 15min described earlier when balls with Russian inscriptions appeared in the online store.

READ ALSO: Pigu.lt – balls with a Russian inscription: met with irony and outrage on social networks

“If “Pigu.lt” is at least somewhat politically responsible and does not want to contribute to the financing of the Russian army, I think it could at least minimally demand that the supplier write the country of origin of the goods. For example, knowing the country of origin, I would not have even looked at a Russian product, because I support and support Ukraine. There would be a penalty if found to mislead buyers. Of course, if you really care about not supporting the Russian occupation army, not allowing trade in goods produced in Russia,” commented Algis.

The man said that he was extremely indignant about this situation, because with one hand we support Ukraine everywhere, its fight against the aggressor country, and with the other hand, the enemy country is easily and stably financed.

Promise to take action

Nerijus Mikalajūnas, communications manager of “Pigu.lt”. 15min stated that the platform is required to indicate the country of origin and since the first days of the war, no goods produced in Russia or Belarus or goods that can be understood as support for the aggressor countries have been traded.

Julius Kalinskas / 15min photo/Pigu.lt shop

“Of course – since there are already more than 4,000 sellers selling more than 3.5 million items on our platform. goods, errors occur. So, if it turns out that this product is really made in Russia and somehow got into the trade, it will be removed immediately, and the trader’s actions will be properly assessed”, promised N. Mikalajūnas.

At this time, he could not name whether this is a systematic action, how many similar goods have been sold, etc.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$