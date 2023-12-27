A man who wanted to enter the country was detained by the police. What they discovered in a pair of homemade slippers | Photo

DIICOT The Satu Mare Territorial Office ordered the detention of a man, after he was caught red-handed by the border police, upon entering the country, with 275 grams of psychoactive substance (2-MMC), in a pair of homemade slippers .

The Satu Mare court ordered the preventive arrest of the investigated person for 30 days.

“On December 24, 2023, the police officers of the Satu Mare Organized Crime Service, together with the prosecutors of the Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Department – Satu Mare Territorial Office, documented the criminal activity of a man, investigated for carrying out operations with products knowing that they are likely to have psychoactive effects, without the right and without having an authorization issued under the law”, the press release states.

After he was detected in flagrante delicto by the border policemen, upon entering the country, while allegedly possessing 275 grams of psychoactive substance (2-MMC), concealed in a pair of house slippers, the prosecutors DIICOT – The Territorial Office of Satu Mare ordered the arrest of the man.

“On December 25, 2023, the rights and freedoms judge of the Satu Mare Court ordered the preventive arrest of the investigated person, for 30 days. The action benefited from the support of border policemen from ITPF Sighetu Marmaţiei”, the press release also states.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 27-12-2023 12:08

