A man who won €4.4 million from the lottery continued to work so as not to let his colleagues down (VIDEO)

#man #won #million #lottery #continued #work #colleagues #VIDEO

A man who won 4.4 million from the lottery continued to work around the Christmas holidays so as not to let his colleagues down.

On December 16, Jonny Johnston, 45, from Northern Ireland, was doing his food deliveries when he received an email from the state lottery. Then he thought that it was probably some small profit.

The next morning, Johnson checked the National Lottery app to see what it was all about and realized that after 26 years as a lottery player, he saw a match between his six numbers and the draws.

“Sunday morning I was sitting on the edge of my bed trying to figure out exactly what I was seeing. I was just staring at the numbers. I thought I might have won €44,000, but there were too many zeros. I handed the phone to my wife Christina to check and she couldn’t believe it either. We both thought it was a joke or even a hoax,” Johnson told local media, as quoted by “The Independent.”

Despite the big profit, the 45-year-old man didn’t want to quit his job right away. He was supposed to be on shift on December 23 before Christmas and went because he didn’t want to let his colleagues down.

Thus, the new multimillionaire successfully supplied the customers of the supermarket he worked for with turkeys and other food for Christmas.

John and Christina want to keep their jobs. “We have to stay on the ground, this profit does not make us different people, We work with pleasure. Work keeps us alert, we have goals with it,” commented the woman.

With the winnings, the couple wants to pamper themselves and their three children, who are between 19 and 23 years old. Among their first wishes is a shared trip to the Caribbean, a vintage car and a tractor.