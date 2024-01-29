A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”

#mans #behavior #bank #money #safe #manager #shocked

A man in the USA was left without the 4,000 dollars deposited in the safe deposit box at a bank. Fortunately, he eventually received a full refund.

When the man arrived at the bank, he found the safe’s lock broken.

“I stayed in bed for a week depressed. The manager was as shocked as I was,” he confessed, according to fox6now.com.

“I’ve had the safe for years and I only keep money in there that I don’t want to touch unless I really have to,” the man added.

For two months, he and his family asked the bank to provide a refund. The man says her representatives asked for a signed affidavit and a police report, which he was unable to obtain while the investigation was ongoing.

Read also

“The bank is not responsible for this because they don’t even know what’s in there,” said Kent Belasco, the bank’s director.

Fortunately, the injured man eventually received $4,500 from the bank.

“They gave me an extra $500 for my trouble, which I thought was very nice,” he testified.

A safe deposit box is a storage space at a bank where customers can store valuables for a fee.

West Allis police have opened an investigation into the case.

Source: fox6now.com

Tags: USA, theft, bank,

Publication date: 29-01-2024 21:41

Article recommended by sport.ro

“Doping children is unforgivable”. Huge suspension for Kamila Valieva, the golden child of skating

Also Read:  Tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher (71) receives Frans Banninck Cocq medal

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Posted on
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
Posted on
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News