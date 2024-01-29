A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”

#mans #behavior #bank #money #safe #manager #shocked

A man in the USA was left without the 4,000 dollars deposited in the safe deposit box at a bank. Fortunately, he eventually received a full refund.

When the man arrived at the bank, he found the safe’s lock broken.

“I stayed in bed for a week depressed. The manager was as shocked as I was,” he confessed, according to fox6now.com.

“I’ve had the safe for years and I only keep money in there that I don’t want to touch unless I really have to,” the man added.

For two months, he and his family asked the bank to provide a refund. The man says her representatives asked for a signed affidavit and a police report, which he was unable to obtain while the investigation was ongoing.

“The bank is not responsible for this because they don’t even know what’s in there,” said Kent Belasco, the bank’s director.

Fortunately, the injured man eventually received $4,500 from the bank.

“They gave me an extra $500 for my trouble, which I thought was very nice,” he testified.

A safe deposit box is a storage space at a bank where customers can store valuables for a fee.

West Allis police have opened an investigation into the case.

Source: fox6now.com

