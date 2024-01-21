A massive fire broke out at a Wild West theme park in Germany

#massive #fire #broke #Wild #West #theme #park #Germany

According to police officials, several wooden buildings were on fire on the so-called main street of Pullman City, an amusement park in the southern state of Bavaria. The cause of the early morning fire was not immediately known.

About 200 people managed to escape to safety from the park, which receives hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, including about 180 overnight guests.

Pullman City, based on the theme of the cowboys of the 19th century American West, covers an area of ​​about 200,000 square meters near the city of Passau, close to the Austrian border.

Firefighters battled the blaze on the park’s Wild West-style street for several hours. By midday on Sunday, some buildings were almost empty and smoke continued to rise from their remains.

A park employee and a firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire, according to a police spokeswoman.

“Employees discovered the fire around 6 a.m. morning, said the police spokeswoman. – They tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher. But it didn’t help.”

According to the website, the park will be open to families for free on Sunday, with a magic and light show planned. Among other entertainment, pony rides were also to be offered.

As Claus Six, general director of the amusement park, told dpa, the employees who noticed the fire reacted quickly and took the guests to a safe place. Pullman City Park opened in 1997 and employs 500 full-time and freelance workers.

C. Six believes that the park will have to be closed until at least March, but hopes that it will be rebuilt as much as possible. “We will start planning tomorrow,” Six said.

Although the burned buildings make up only a small part of the park itself, these facilities are especially important for providing services such as catering for guests, the park director added.