A mayor from Olt, dead after the private ambulance he was in was hit by a drunk and drugged driver

The mayor of a commune in Olt died as a result of a road accident on DN 64. The private ambulance in which he was transporting people undergoing dialysis was hit by a car driven by a driver who was drunk and under the influence of psychoactive substances, reports News. ro.

The mayor of Grădinari commune in Olt county died as a result of a road accident on DN 64, after the private ambulance in which he was transporting people undergoing dialysis was hit by a car driven by a 32-year-old man. The latter had a concentration of 0.72 mg/l of pure alcohol in his exhaled air and there are indications that he may have consumed psychoactive substances.

The accident took place on DN 64, in Strejeşti commune, Olt county, on Monday evening.

“From the first checks, the police found out that 2 vehicles were involved in the event, namely a car driven by a 32-year-old man from the municipality of Slatina, Olt county, and a car driven by a 52-year-old man , from Strejeşti commune, Olt county. Following the road accident, 6 people required medical care, being transported to the Slatina County Emergency Hospital”, IPJ Olt reported.

Later, one of the 6 people transported to the hospital was declared dead.

Both drivers were tested with the breathalyzer, indicating a negative value for the 52-year-old man, respectively a value of 0.72 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air for the 32-year-old man.

Also, the young man was tested with the device provided, and as a result of the testing, indications emerged regarding the possible presence of psychoactive substances.

“We note that this is not evidence in the criminal case, the person being taken to a medical facility, for the collection of biological samples, in order to accurately establish the consumption of prohibited substances”, the quoted source said.

The police are investigating to establish exactly all the circumstances in which the event occurred, a criminal case being drawn up for the crimes of culpable bodily harm, culpable homicide and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

According to local sources, one of the cars involved is a private ambulance, which transports people for dialysis. In it was also the mayor of Grădinari commune in Olt county, Mihai Ioana, 61 years old, he being the person who died. The dialysis machine was driven by the 52-year-old man.

