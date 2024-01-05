a mayor issues a municipal decree to stop the barking of dogs in his municipality

#mayor #issues #municipal #decree #stop #barking #dogs #municipality

On December 28, the mayor of Poses, located in Eure, filed a municipal decree to ban dog barking. A decision contested by some residents.

A funny way to call for calm. Tired of constantly hearing the barking of dogs in his town, the mayor of Poses (Eure), Georgio Loiseau, issued a municipal decree on December 28 aimed at banning them. “We are experiencing nuisances of around 15 to 20 hours a day from a dog barking under your windows,” the elected official declared to France 3, to justify an action that he considers “educational”.

Indeed, the councilor confided having received several complaints about nuisance caused by barking dogs. “It is a customary decree in the same way as those concerning dumping of wild waste or the regulation of hedge trimming,” he added.

Thus, in detail, the decree stipulates that “owners, guardians or holders of animals in whatever capacity, are required day and night to take all measures appropriate to preserve the tranquility of the neighborhood”. Please note that in the event of non-compliance with this decision, reports may be drawn up.

Residents incomprehension

If the mayor of Poses, a town of less than 1,200 inhabitants, has, through his decree, wished to recall the fundamental rules of “living together”, some of his constituents have not understood this approach.

The latter also considered that a simple email, or a letter, could have been enough to prevent this barking, instead of threatening through reports.