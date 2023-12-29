A Mercedes concept was found dumped in the trash

#Mercedes #concept #dumped #trash

Many of the technologies in “S-Classic Digital ‘My MBUX'” are used in the brand’s top models

Automakers create concept cars to show off technology or preview future models. Once this is done, the prototypes are usually kept by the companies. Sometimes, however, they get trashed, as happened with the Mercedes “S-Classic Digital ‘My MBUX'” concept revealed in August 2020.

It’s not actually a car, but rather a fun-looking pod designed to give people a glimpse of the technology that goes into vehicles like the EQS. Photos of the device were posted on Reddit, with creator Noah Mansico explaining that they were taken outside of Atlanta, where Mercedes-Benz’s North American headquarters is located.

Most likely the prototype was kept there until it outlived its useful life and was simply thrown away. Automakers can’t sell or donate their working concepts once they’re done with them due to legal issues, which is why many of them suffer a similar fate.

This concept has been left without the Mercedes branding, including the steering wheel, but since it is unique, it is not difficult to recognize it. The capsule features sculptural seats, a massive touchscreen and other components very similar to those eventually found in the German automaker’s higher-end models like the S-Class and EQS.

A press release describing the concept points to hundreds of LEDs, heated and cooled massage seats, and a powerful air filtration system equipped with a perfume dispenser. Unfortunately, it is likely that many of these functions no longer function on the discarded pod.

