A meteor about a math problem, future glue and penguin sleep

The story of Fermat’s Great Theorem

In 1637, Pierre de Fermat, the royal judge of the city of Toulouse, puzzled mathematicians in an incredible way. He noticed an interesting statement in the 2nd book of Diophantus Arithmetics, which was already written in the 3rd century. It is said that one can find an infinite number of integers satisfying the equation we know today as the Pythagorean theorem a2 + b2 = c2. Fermat asked himself whether this also applies to higher powers, i.e. the third, fourth, fifth, etc. He found that it did not, and claimed to have proved it. But the proof was not preserved and famous mathematicians searched for it in vain for 350 years. The story of the so-called Big Fermat’s Theorem was told by doc. Mirko Rokyta, dean of the Faculty of Arts, UK.

How many times did the crabs come out of the sea?

We know many animals that originally lived in the sea or fresh water, but became amphibians or terrestrial creatures. Whales, for example, chose the opposite path. Crabs belong to originally purely aquatic animals. Using a detailed study of their genes, scientists have now determined when crabs made their way to land. The result is very surprising. They succeeded not once, but many times. Dr. Jan Pačes from the AV Institute of Molecular Genetics proposed the rationale.

High temperature superconductivity

Superconductivity|photo: Profimedia

Conducting electrical current without resistance would be a great advancement in the function of many electrical components or electrical distribution. But it only works at a temperature close to absolute zero Kelvin, i.e. close to minus 270 degrees Celsius. Some researchers in the field of solids thought of trying substances other than metals. Among them were the Swiss physicist Alex Müller and his German colleague Georg Bednorz, a generation younger. They tried hundreds of variations… to no avail. It wasn’t until January 27, 1986 that they discovered superconductivity at thirty-five Kelvin! We reminded you of this in the column It happened this day, which is prepared by Ing. Francis Houdek.

The glue of the future

Glue|photo: Pixabay photobank

There is an abundance of adhesives on the market. We can choose according to what material we connect. There are adhesives that work best for joining plastics, wood or metals. We also have universal or instant glues. Unfortunately, the disadvantage is when the product reaches its end of life and we try to recycle it. The glue is difficult to get rid of. Dr. Jan Havlík from the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry AV presented a promising prototype of an adhesive made purely from natural products. How does it work and what is it made of?

Why can’t penguins sleep?

Hundreds of thousands of penguin colonies caught the attention of scientists. They stand on the snow, press together and warm each other. They have hidden eggs under their feet. But the constant chirping and swarming prevents them from sleeping. Biologist prof. Jaroslav Petr presented a new study that used electrodes in the brain to monitor whether penguins sleep or not. The result surprised the scientist – penguins have thousands of micro-sleeps during the day.

What is chemophobia?

The answer is simple – a morbid fear of chemicals. But where does it come from in us? Why don’t we trust chemists to produce safe substances? Why do we chase after eco and organic food? Why are we fooled by fraudsters? Is it necessary to avoid everything “chemical”? Australian chemistry teacher James Kennedy answers many questions in his book. The book Phobia of Chemistry is being prepared for publication by the Grada publishing house. Read by Lukáš Král.