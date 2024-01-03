A Mexican never leaves another Mexican alone, what they did for Álvarez in England

#Mexican #leaves #Mexican #Álvarez #England

January 2, 2024

This Tuesday it took place at the London Olympic Stadium the match between West Ham United and the Brightoncorresponding to matchday 20 of the Premier League, which ended in a goalless draw, where Edson Alvarez He was supported by the Mexican fans.

And in the stands of the Olympic Stadium in London, t-shirts of the ‘Machin’since he debuted in the highest circuit of Aztec football with number 182 until number 4 of the Aztec representative.

The affection from the fans in general has been thanks to his outstanding performances, since he wore the colors of the Ajax from Eredivisie until the painting directed by David Moyes.

Edson Álvarez was chosen as the best of the match

Through social networks, West Ham United conducted a survey asking their followers who had been the best in the match against Brighton, with the Mexican midfielder being the most voted with 51.9 percent, surpassing Konstantinos Mavropanos, Alphonse Areola y Emerson Palmieri.

It is worth mentioning that West Ham United is in sixth position in the Premier League general table with 34 points, the result of 10 wins, four draws and six losses, 11 points behind the Liverpoolthe competition’s leading squad.