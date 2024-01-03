A Mexican never leaves another Mexican alone, what they did for Álvarez in England

#Mexican #leaves #Mexican #Álvarez #England
A Mexican never leaves another Mexican alone, what they did for Álvarez in England. January 2, 2024 · 11:00 p.m.

This Tuesday it took place at the London Olympic Stadium the match between West Ham United and the Brightoncorresponding to matchday 20 of the Premier League, which ended in a goalless draw, where Edson Alvarez He was supported by the Mexican fans.

And in the stands of the Olympic Stadium in London, t-shirts of the ‘Machin’since he debuted in the highest circuit of Aztec football with number 182 until number 4 of the Aztec representative.

The affection from the fans in general has been thanks to his outstanding performances, since he wore the colors of the Ajax from Eredivisie until the painting directed by David Moyes.

Edson Álvarez was chosen as the best of the match

Through social networks, West Ham United conducted a survey asking their followers who had been the best in the match against Brighton, with the Mexican midfielder being the most voted with 51.9 percent, surpassing Konstantinos Mavropanos, Alphonse Areola y Emerson Palmieri.

It is worth mentioning that West Ham United is in sixth position in the Premier League general table with 34 points, the result of 10 wins, four draws and six losses, 11 points behind the Liverpoolthe competition’s leading squad.

Also Read:  Boavista: Ricardo Paiva is chosen to replace Petit

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
PPLN Kuala Lumpur Opens Voice about Viral Indonesian Citizen Claiming Not to be Registered for Election DPT
Posted on
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
‘AI Putin’ Delivers New Year’s Speech, There is a Thought that Vladimir Putin is Dead
Posted on
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Striking the Chinese dragon. The blow came from the Netherlands, but the United States is behind it
Posted on
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Samsung has three new OLED monitors for gamers. They are fast and can be done without a computer – Živě.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News