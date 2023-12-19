A military man who escaped from Russia wants to testify in The Hague

#military #man #escaped #Russia #testify #Hague

2023 December 19

Igor Salikov, who claims to be a former colonel of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation and later a senior instructor of the private military company Wagner and one of the commanders of another private organization Redut, has decided to testify at the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Deutsche Welle reports. .

He claims to have fought in Syria and Africa together with Wagner mercenaries, and in 2014 he was in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and headed the 4th special operations department of the “General Prosecutor’s Office of the Donetsk People’s Republic”. In 2022, I. Salikov participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he led a unit of the private military company “Redut”.

According to I. Salikov himself, he witnessed the crimes of the Russian army, specifically the “operation under a foreign flag” in Donbas, “brutal crimes against civilians”, the torture and killing of prisoners of war, and the abduction of children who were “transported across the border to Belarus.

Yuriy Belousov, the head of the Department of Combating Crimes During the Armed Conflict of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine, confirmed that Russian soldier I. Salikov, who expressed his readiness to surrender to the International Criminal Court, decided to cooperate with Ukrainian investigators.

According to J. Belousov, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine has been working with I. Salikov for more than six months. He testified about Russia’s actions since 2013 – about preparations for an open invasion and its characteristics.

“Besides, he gave enough weighty testimony, some of which has already been confirmed. They are related to the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. He (I. Salikov) reported on specific war crimes – some of which we are investigating, some of which are already based on evidence,” says J. Belousov.

He assured that it is still difficult to comment on all the information provided by the former Russian soldier, as all the facts need to be verified within the framework of the investigation. He also did not specify how I. Salikovas contacted the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The former Russian soldier claims that he and his family left Russia in June 2022. He has now flown from Cape Town to the Netherlands, where he will seek political asylum. On December 10, I. Salikovas admitted his guilt in writing to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, and the President of the Court, Piotr Jozef Hofmanski, which he did through the Gulagu.net project. Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of the rights protection project, assures that he personally registered the document in the court system in Amsterdam.

In addition, V. Osečkinas appealed to the leadership of the International Criminal Court with a request to apply security measures for I. Salikov. Already in the summer of 2023, Russ has given testimony to the officials of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and is awaiting interrogation by the investigators of the International Criminal Court.

According to Gulagu.net, I. Salikov is the first of the Russian military who himself came to The Hague and “is ready to answer for what he did, to help the international investigation and justice.”

I. Salikov does not expect to be exempted from criminal prosecution and is ready to answer for his actions in Ukraine, emphasizes V. Osechkin. In the past six months, the former chairman of the Russian military intelligence has written the book “No to war”, which tells about the events of 2014-2015 and 2022. Now he is writing a second book, “Wagner: The Kremlin Army,” in which he hopes to contribute to the end of the war.