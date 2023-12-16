A millionaire from Slovakia has died. The day before, he fired an employee

#millionaire #Slovakia #died #day #fired #employee

Rudolf Hruby was one of the richest people in Slovakia. Born in Dubnica nad Vahom, the entrepreneur was the co-founder of the software company Eset. He also served as financial director there.

Forbes magazine took a closer look at Hruby’s fortune. It was estimated at as much as EUR 770 million (over PLN 3.3 billion). The 69-year-old could afford to take over the hockey club Slovan Bratislava, which was in a difficult financial situation.

Thus, Hruby was the majority owner of Slovan from 2020. Under his leadership, in the 2021/2022 season, the club won the Slovak championship. Now, however, it is doing terribly because it is in penultimate place in the table.

The 69-year-old died on Thursday (December 14) evening, which was first reported by Slovan, who received this information from his family. However, it was only two days after his death that both Slovak and Czech media wrote about it. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

Hruby’s passion was hockey. He was a lifelong fan of Slovan and the Slovak national team. As soon as he heard about the club’s financial problems, he immediately came to help. Recently, he even served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Slovak Ice Hockey Association.

Due to Slovan’s poor results, the day before his death, the 69-year-old decided to dismiss the coach. Thus, Vladimir Ruzicka, a Czech coach and years ago an outstanding hockey player, lost his job after three months.