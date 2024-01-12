A miracle in a cup that shakes the Egyptian pound: a magic drink in the markets that bids farewell to sugar and crushes stones! Find out the secret behind it now

Benefits of fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek, or known as “Methi” in Hindi, is one of the most common spices in Indian cuisine and around the world. Fenugreek contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, and is considered one of the best health ingredients. Fenugreek seeds, which have a pungent taste, are a repository of natural remedies and can be used to prevent and treat some health problems.

Improve digestion

Fenugreek seeds help improve digestion due to their anti-inflammatory properties. It can relieve heartburn and improve overall digestion. It also helps in getting rid of constipation and intestinal worms because it contains fiber.

Regulating blood pressure

Fenugreek contains a compound called galactomannan and potassium, and these components regulate blood pressure levels. Thus, it prevents high blood pressure and improves heart health.

Improve cholesterol level

Recent studies have proven that fenugreek can get rid of harmful cholesterol and at the same time maintain the level of beneficial cholesterol in the body. Thus, it contributes to improving cardiovascular health.

Diabetes prevention

Fenugreek seeds contain galactomannan, which is one of the components of fiber, which helps reduce the absorption of blood sugar. Thus, it protects against diabetes and contributes to maintaining a healthy blood sugar level.

How to use fenugreek seeds

To make the most of the benefits of fenugreek seeds, you can drink fenugreek water for an entire month. It is recommended to take two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds and put them in a cup of water, then cover the cup and leave it overnight. The next day, the water can be filtered and taken in the morning on an empty stomach.

Fenugreek seeds can also be chewed for their health benefits. You can chew fenugreek seeds after eating them in the morning on an empty stomach to achieve maximum benefit.

Using fenugreek seeds in cooking can also add a distinct flavor to dishes. Fenugreek seeds can be ground and used as a spice in various dishes.

