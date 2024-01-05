A missile strike hit the Ukrainian energy infrastructure

#missile #strike #hit #Ukrainian #energy #infrastructure

One person was killed and eight others were injured after the Russian army struck Kropivnitsky, the seat of the Kirovohrad region in the central part of Ukraine, with what is believed to be an H-59 missile, the region’s governor, Andriy Rajkovich, said on Thursday on the Telegram social network.

According to the official, Russian forces attacked energy facilities, which resulted in interruptions in electricity and water supply.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, informed on Telegram that the bodies of two more people have been identified, bringing the death toll from the Russian airstrike that hit the Ukrainian capital on December 29 to 32.

The Ukrainian General Staff wrote in its morning situation report that the Russian army has already lost more than 362,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have destroyed more than six thousand Russian tanks since the start of the war. According to the report, 12 Russian tanks, 28 artillery pieces and an air defense system were fired on Wednesday alone.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko announced in a TV program that

the police are currently investigating nine thousand mobilization-avoidance cases, of which 2,600 are already in court.

“For the first time, an employee of the recruitment center prepares a report on the administrative violation. If, on the other hand, the person then tries to avoid being mobilized by changing his residence, the recruitment center will report this to the police, who will initiate criminal proceedings,” he explained. The Ukrainska Pravda news portal added that, based on the Ukrainian penal code, the perpetrator can be sentenced to three to five years in prison.

Ivan Fedorov, the elected mayor of the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol in Zaporizhia Oblast, wrote on Telegram that

the Russians are “with great force changing the ethnic composition of the population living in the occupied settlements of the south-eastern Ukrainian region”.

“First of all, they pushed the local residents into deep poverty, now they are offering job opportunities in Russia to the unemployed through their employment center, and they are bringing in new residents from the Russian Federation to replace them,” explained the mayor. According to him, currently 50 percent of Melitopol’s population is not local. “Before the full-scale invasion, 150,000 people lived in the city. During the two years of occupation, about 90,000 people left for other cities in Ukraine and the world. 60,000 inhabitants remained in the city, but about the same number came from the enemy country,” wrote Fedorov.

(Our opening image is an illustration: A woman looks at her apartment damaged in a Russian drone attack in an apartment building in Kyiv on December 22, 2023. MTI/EPA/Oleh Petraszjuk.)