a mistake by US officials made arms attractive prey for Ukraine

According to The New York Times, more than 1 billion missile launchers, kamikaze drones, and night vision devices worth $100,000, these weapons shipments were poorly supervised by U.S. officials.

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said there is no credible information yet to indicate that US weapons provided to Ukraine as military aid have been stolen or misappropriated.

A Defense Department inspector general’s report released a day earlier found no evidence that the weapons were misused after they were delivered to a US military logistics center in Poland or sent to the battlefields of Ukraine.

“Determining whether this aid was misused was beyond the scope of our assessment and review,” the report said.

But the report said U.S. officials and diplomats in Washington and Europe failed to quickly and thoroughly account for nearly 40,000 weapons that were required by law to be closely monitored because their technology and relatively small size made them attractive prey for arms smugglers.

The high percentage of guns that go missing or are otherwise not immediately accounted for in government databases “may increase the risk of theft or misdirection.” The number of weapons reviewed in the report is only a small fraction of the estimated $50 billion. dollars worth of military equipment that the United States has purchased since 2014. sent to Ukraine.

Still, the Pentagon investigation is the first look at efforts to explain the riskiest measures of U.S. military power rushed to Ukraine over the past two years. A growing number of lawmakers, skeptical of the spending, oppose sending more aid to Kiev and demand oversight.

The report does not say how many of the 39,139 pieces of military equipment handed over to Ukraine in the year before and during the war were considered “lost.”

According to the latest data, since last June, the United States has supplied Ukraine with more than 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 2,500 Stinger missiles, about 750 Kamikaze Switchblade drones, 430 medium-range air-to-air missiles and 23 000 night vision devices.

The dangerous conditions of combat make it nearly impossible for Defense Department officials to go to the front lines to make sure weapons are being used as intended, according to Pentagon and State Department officials responsible for weapons monitoring.

The accounting procedures required “are impractical in a dynamic and hostile war environment,” in response to an earlier Nov. 15 request. Alexandra N. Baker, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said the draft report.

She also noted that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv lacks Defense Department staff to easily track the “most sensitive” weapons and equipment, which she said are currently in Ukraine at more than 50,000 “and growing.”

Prepared by Unian inf.