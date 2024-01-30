A. Mockus, who is going to cross the Pacific Ocean by boat – about surviving an explosion, overcoming a chasm and a confrontation with a machine gun

#Mockus #cross #Pacific #Ocean #boat #surviving #explosion #overcoming #chasm #confrontation #machine #gun

“I have tried extreme walks, extreme rides, now the only thing left is extreme swimming,” the man admitted on LNK’s “Bus Visko” show.

Although this swim will be Aurim’s first acquaintance with the Pacific Ocean, neither this fact nor the skeptical comments of those around him that he is too old for such a challenge bothers the traveler at all. Even the other way around, it motivates to pursue the set goal even more persistently. The man is preparing for this challenge after dangerous expeditions to North Korea, South Sinai and Mali. He is in excellent physical shape after many years of active sports.

In addition, the difficulties experienced during various trips and expeditions helped to develop exceptional willpower and psychological resilience. Here, since the beginning of the war, the man who transported the necessary items and support to Ukraine, repeatedly found himself in situations that required extremely cold nerves. “We drove at night, where everything is on fire, blown up, bullets whistling from all sides.

There, speed is part of your safety, we had to pass that section very quickly, but we still got a good shot there, so that even the six-ton ​​armored Hummer almost overturned, and thirty meters away all the bushes were lying down,” said Aurimas and admitted that he and his colleague felt the real threat of death for the first time in his life.

In the show “Bus visko”, Aurimas shared a week’s worth of footage from North Korea, which is famous for its extremely strict dictatorship, and upon arrival you must sign a contract with many rules. Thinking back to the memories of the past, Aurimas admits that dangers lurked in almost every trip.

During 17 years of traveling on a motorcycle, the man has covered more than 50,000 miles. kilometers, but even with such solid experience, quite unexpectedly a few years ago in Nepal, he almost fell into a ravine, and while driving around the Sinai Peninsula, he was afraid of a confrontation with an automatic machine.

“We were accompanied by fifteen armed crews. You must drive very slowly and cannot overtake anyone. When we accidentally overtook one of them, he unwound and started to swipe his nose with a machine gun”, Aurimas shared his memories.

"We were accompanied by fifteen armed crews. You must drive very slowly and cannot overtake anyone. When we accidentally overtook one of them, he unwound and started to swipe his nose with a machine gun", Aurimas shared his memories.

Aurimas rarely feels fear when he travels through lands untouched by civilization. The man likes to visit the poorest neighborhoods and experience the real life of the locals. In his extreme expeditions, he always receives unconditional support from his wife.