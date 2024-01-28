A moment of truth – the 65th anniversary exhibition of Liepāja People’s Photo Studio “Fotast” / Article

#moment #truth #65th #anniversary #exhibition #Liepāja #Peoples #Photo #Studio #Fotast #Article

The anniversary exhibition features 65 black-and-white photos from the six decades of the photo studio’s existence – the works of Hubert Stankevičs, Uldas Briež, Gunārs Kopštāls and other authors.

According to the head of the photo studio Iveta Herbst, 51 authors meet in a single exhibition – photographers of several generations who worked in different eras, in opposite political systems, with different technical and technological capabilities, professionals and amateurs, but related in their love for photography.

Exhibition curator Dace Dēliņa-Lipska about the exhibition “65”

Dace Dēliņa-Lipska, the curator of the exhibition, tells more about the photo exhibition on view at the Liepāja Museum until March 10: “We took the scope of each author’s moment as a basis, because each author has talked about something important to him at that moment, and this thread runs through the entire exhibition – you can stand by each work and go deeper, and feel both that time and the photographer’s personality, and of course also purely visually, the era is different, the political system is different, we don’t know a lot, maybe we don’t remember, while those who remember it, they bring back memories. It all comes together – both the new authors and the old masters. Such a moment of truth, I would say.”

