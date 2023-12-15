A monster traffic jam in the capital

A monster traffic jam was experienced by many yesterday in the capital

The festive atmosphere sets in in the capital, traffic jams at the same time. The festivities always mean traffic problems. For two weeks, the entrance to the city center has been blocked by traffic jams. Users complain of the delay caused by the latter, but also of the fatigue caused by waiting on public transport and the oppressive heat in this summer season.

For the day yesterday, the journey between Ankadimbahoaka and Analakely took two hours if, normally, it takes thirty minutes. It’s almost the same case in the outskirts of the city. This problem is common, especially as holidays such as the end of year approach.

In the city center are the busiest areas for stocking up for the holidays. Behoririka for the purchase of new clothing, Tsaralalàna for toys and treats and Analakely for various products used in meal preparation. The crowds in these places cause traffic jams in the capital. “The Urban Commune of Antananarivo should seek lasting solutions to this problem which occurs every holiday season. The experiences of the Independence Day, Christmas, New Year, Easter and many others should help to look for alternatives,” complains Aina, yesterday in Tsaralalàna. At the same time, cars also flock with people.

“The number of cars on the road due to the number of people is increasing, which causes traffic jams. All the sellers from the regions are going to the capital to stock up for the holidays and the number of cars transporting these people and their goods is increasing.”

Miora Raharisolo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Posted on
The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return
The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News