A monster traffic jam in the capital

A monster traffic jam was experienced by many yesterday in the capital

The festive atmosphere sets in in the capital, traffic jams at the same time. The festivities always mean traffic problems. For two weeks, the entrance to the city center has been blocked by traffic jams. Users complain of the delay caused by the latter, but also of the fatigue caused by waiting on public transport and the oppressive heat in this summer season.

For the day yesterday, the journey between Ankadimbahoaka and Analakely took two hours if, normally, it takes thirty minutes. It’s almost the same case in the outskirts of the city. This problem is common, especially as holidays such as the end of year approach.

In the city center are the busiest areas for stocking up for the holidays. Behoririka for the purchase of new clothing, Tsaralalàna for toys and treats and Analakely for various products used in meal preparation. The crowds in these places cause traffic jams in the capital. “The Urban Commune of Antananarivo should seek lasting solutions to this problem which occurs every holiday season. The experiences of the Independence Day, Christmas, New Year, Easter and many others should help to look for alternatives,” complains Aina, yesterday in Tsaralalàna. At the same time, cars also flock with people.

“The number of cars on the road due to the number of people is increasing, which causes traffic jams. All the sellers from the regions are going to the capital to stock up for the holidays and the number of cars transporting these people and their goods is increasing.”

Miora Raharisolo