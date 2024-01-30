A more efficient and less polluting website, what do you think?

#efficient #polluting #website

Make the right choice of accommodation

The major actions to take to put an end to digital waste and overconsumption of data start with optimize your website hosting. With this first solution, you will have already accomplished 90% of the cleaning.

For that, choose accommodation with a low energy mix as can be proposed by countries like France, Sweden or even Switzerland.

Next, take an interest in the energy efficiency (PUE) of your data center: the use of renewable energies and recovery networks should therefore be prioritized.

Finally, think about shared solutions: data centers like OVH Cloud offer this type of solution, thereby reducing the manufacturing and use of hardware for several websites. Favoring this type of solution over dedicated services (VPS or dedicated Bare Metal servers) will limit your ecological impact.

Other actions to accomplish:

Optimize your server configuration.

Work on your content: image formats and dimensions for example.

Furthermore, be careful to choose the optimization parameters carefully: because some tools will advise you on settings that are not necessarily in line with the media we use today.

To find out more, find Webvert’s tutorial on good practices to apply on its website.

How to measure your ecological impact?

There are different tools to calculate the performance of a website. Youen Chéné recommends GreenIt’s EcoIndex, and for the content: Ecograder, which you can find on the CO2.js open source library.

Furthermore, its solutions only measure one page at a time and cannot carry out a study of the entirety of your activity on the web. To do this, discover Webvert’s approach, which carries out comprehensive studies on the subject.

Why do all this?

In addition, to considerably improve your ecological impact, save money! Indeed, optimizing your website by creating an eco-designed site will also allow you to improve your performance and your visibility. How ? Thanks in particular to optimizing your SEO and your conversion rate, reducing the bounce rate, and improving the display of your website. You thus offer your users a better browsing experience and a better understanding of your activity.

Finally, being more ecological in digital technology offers the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle and to make individuals aware of the importance of their technological choices. By encouraging a transition towards good tech, environmentally friendly digital practices, we collectively contribute to building a greener and more sustainable future for future generations.

