A Moscow nightclub has been ordered to close for 90 days after a wild celebrity party

#Moscow #nightclub #ordered #close #days #wild #celebrity #party

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Last month, the “Almost Naked” party took place in the club “Mutabor” in the Russian capital. The event was attended by a number of famous people wearing only underwear or other costumes that barely covered their naked bodies.

On Wednesday, the Lefortovo District Court ordered the club to be closed for three months, ruling that its owner had violated “sanitary and epidemiological requirements.”

Since February 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has stepped up its conservative rhetoric, viewing the conflict as a battleground against the West and its values.

The event at the club did not conform to Moscow’s “traditional family” image, prompting calls from conservative politicians for an investigation.

Prominent guests at the event, including Eurovision winner Dima Bilan, pop singer Filip Kirkorov and journalist Ksenia Sobchak, apologized for their participation. Party organizer Anastasia Ivleeva did the same.

Some suffered more, for example, the rapper Vacio (Nikolais Vasilievas) received a 15-day arrest and an invitation to the military commissariat for his participation.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$