A motorist flees on foot on the E40 motorway after being involved in an accident: a helicopter deployed to find him

An accident took place this Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., on the E40 motorway near Affligem, towards Brussels. Two vehicles were involved, and the driver of one of the two cars was taken to hospital with injuries. But the driver of the other vehicle did not wait for help to arrive: he fled on foot, leaving his car there, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Around 16, the local police branch issued a wanted notice, reporting the hit-and-run of “a man, on foot across the fields, in a state of intoxication, around 25 years old”. A search operation was quickly launched, and a federal police helicopter came to assist local authorities. But the individual has not been found, our colleagues specify.

